Air Pollution Wednesday

(Air Quality Alerts for Wednesday)…Two were issued by the Air Pollution Control District.

The first was issued at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon for El Centro. The Alert says the 8-hour average of Ozone was very high, for an Air Quality Condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. At 6:00 Wednesday evening another Alert was issued by the APCD. This one for Niland. This Alert was for very high levels of PM 2.5. The Air Quality Condition was listed as Unhealthy. The levels of pollution have since lowered. Air Quality Thursday morning was listed as Moderate throughout the County, due mostly from PM 10, a lot of dust in the air.