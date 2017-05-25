Memorial Day Ceremonies

(Coming up on Memorial Day Weekend)….Memorial Day is when we remember and honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Armed Forces.

Ceremonies will be held throughout the day on Memorial Day Monday. Most are hosted by the local American Legion Posts around the County. In Calexico there will be a Memorial Day Breakfast and Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery. It starts at 6:00 am. An El Centro Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Evergreen Cemetery beginning at 8:00 am. A Lunch will be held at the American Legion Hall on Broadway in El Centro beginning at 11:00 am. Calexico will host a Point of Entry Flag Ceremony at 8:00 am. The Memorial Day Ceremony in Holtville will begin at 8:30 am at 121 5th Street in Holtville. In Brawley, the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Riverview Cemetery beginning at 9:00 am.