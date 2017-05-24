Solar energy a possibilty for all IID customers

(Another first for the IID)…It was approved by the IID Directors Tuesday.

The Imperial Irrigation District Directors approved a proposal that will enable the district to offer solar energy to all low-income customers under a new community solar program. Dubbed eGreen, the community solar program will serve Residential Energy Assistance Program participants, as well as other IID energy customers who would lie to receive the benefits of solar, without the need for an individual rooftop system. The IID says the goal is to provide all their customers with an opportunity to support and benefit from clean, renewable, locally produced energy. Tuesday the Board authorized staff to proceed with contract negotiations to develop a power purchase agreement of up to 60 megawatts with Renewable Power, LLC, the highest ranked respondent to a secondary request for proposal that was issued earlier this year.