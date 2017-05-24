El Centro man beats up a sign and steals a camera

(45 year old man arrested Tuesday afternoon)…El Centro Police were called at close to 1:20 pm.

They received a report of vandalism at 8th and Woodward. The suspect reportedly vandalized a sign with a camera on it. He was described to police as an apparent transient with a shopping cart and a blue trash can. Police located the suspect in the 200 block of Adams Avenue. Police Commander Robert Sawyer said the suspect, Alvaro Hernandez, had stolen a recording device and video camera. In searching the individual, officers also found a meth pipe. Hernandez was booked into County Jail, charged with theft, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.