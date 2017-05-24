Expanding the IID Battery Storage System

(IID action to increase Battery Energy Storage System)…The action was taken at Tuesday’s Board meeting.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors directed staff to enter into contract negotiations with Coachella Energy Storage Partners, LLC, to increase IID’s Battery storage System. CESP was the highest ranked respondent to a separate secondary request for proposal that was issued earlier this year. The battery storage expansion is expected to increase reliability, improve the efficiency of integrating intermittent resources into the IID grid and provide economic benefits to large commercial and agricultural customers as well as the local state prisons.