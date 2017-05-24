Dealing with the heat

(With temperatures on the increase, residents are reminded to be safe)…There are several Cool Centers around the county

. A list of the Cool Centers is available at the IID website, the County website, and at the Public Health Department website. The Imperial Irrigation District says if you are going to be out in the heat; Drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol and caffeine. Wear a wide brimmed hat, or use an umbrella for shade. Wear lightweight, light colored, loose fitting clothing. Limit outdoor physical activity, and take plenty of breaks to cool down. Never leave a child, elderly or disabled people or animals alone in a vehicle. Check on your neighbors and friends who are elderly or have a medical condition.