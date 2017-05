Public Works Open House

(This is National Public Works Week)…Locally, the County Public Works Department celebrates Wednesday.

They are hosting an open house at their administrative office in El Centro. There will be school tours for grades K-6. The public is encouraged to attend anytime from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm. They will have static displays of equipment used for field operations as well as demonstrations and public tours. It is an opportunity to see the things the Department of Public Works does for the community.