Resolution in honor of Bill Dubois

(IID Board honors William I. Dubois)….The Resolution was adopted Tuesday afternoon.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors adopted the resolution to mark the passing and honor the accomplishments of Mr. Dubois. He passed away recently at the age of 100. Mr. Dubois was born in September of 1916. He graduated from Central Union High School. He served in the Navy during World War Two, and spent 25 years in the Navy Reserve. He married Mary Ellen in 1946 and they remained married 66 years, until she passed in 2012. He served on several State and community organizations, including the California Farm Bureau Federation, after he retired from active Farming. He served on the IID Water Conservation Advisory Board from 2008 until 2014. He left the WCAB at the age of 97. Mr. Dubois children were present at Tuesday’s IID Board meeting to accept the resolution remembering and honoring their father.