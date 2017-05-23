High Levels of PM 2.5 in Calexico

(Air Quality Alert for Calexico)…It was issued at 9:00 Tuesday morning.

The Air Pollution Control District issued the Alert because of very high levels of PM 2.5. That is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. The Air Quality Condition for Calexico was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those Groups include people with Respiratory or Heart disease, the elderly and small children. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends those in the Sensitive Groups reduce prolonged or heavy exertion until levels of PM 2.5 are lower.