Memorial Day weekend

(Coming up on the last 3 day weekend before summer)…It is Memorial Day.

It is a National Holiday dedicated to commemorate and honor the men and women of the armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. It is traditionally celebrated on the last Monday in May. The County is celebrating by closing all non-emergency offices and agencies on Monday. Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at various locations on Memorial Day. Information on the ceremonies is available at the County veteran’s Services office. All 24-hour hotlines will remain operational over the Holiday weekend. For law enforcement, fire or ambulance service call 911.