Traffic Fatality In Yuma

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a Somerton woman.

The accident was reported at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of West County 14th Street. The initial investigation indicates that a pickup truck westbound on County 14th Street ran off the roadway , went out of control and struck an empty irrigation canal before overturning. The driver , Sonia Burgos Salazar , 34 , was ejected from the pickup and sustained fatal injuries. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation.