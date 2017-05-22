Traffic Accident Closes Road

A big rig and a small car collided Monday afternoon and that resulted in the closure of a section of Forrester Road.

The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Monday at Forrester and Aten Roads. The California Highway Patrol , Imperial County Sheriff's Office and Imperial County Fire Department responded to the scene. Initial reports indicated a woman was trapped in the car and that there was a fire. The CHP closed Forrester Road from Aten Road to Even Hewes Highway as they worked on the accident scene. American Red Cross also responded to the scene to provide ice and water to the emergency crews. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Also Monday afternoon , at about 1:30 p.m. , the Highway Patrol responded to an accident at the Highway 111 and eastbound Interstate 8 connector. A solo vehicle rollover accident. That accident also remains under investigation.