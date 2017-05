Imperial Man Arrested

Imperial County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a 59-year old Imperial man Sunday.

Juan Galindo was arrested and charged with Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Acts on a Minor and Contact with a Minor with Intent to Commit a Sexual Offense. Galindo's arrest was initiated following a citizen's tip. Galindo was booked into the Imperial County Jai; and is being held on $100,000 bail.