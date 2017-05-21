Get Ready For Some Heat

The National Weather Service says it will warm up this week.

The NWS is forecasting temperatures 10 degrees above normal in the Imperial and Yuma Valleys starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday. Mondays high is expected to touch 106 degrees and 107 on Tuesday and 106 again on Wednesday. Nighttime temperatures will run from the upper 60's to low 70's. Daytime temperatures will drop starting Thursday and into the Memorial Day Weekend. The increase in temperatures is due to a high pressure system moving in from the west and pushing through the region. The National Weather Service warns there may be an increase in heat related illnesses for people exercising , working outdoors , as well as the more vulnerable population such as the elderly and those without adequate air conditioning.