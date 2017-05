Mariachi Festival wraps up Saturday evening

(26th Annual Mariachi Festival Sin Fronteras)….The weeklong celebration wraps up Saturday.

The Annual Mariachi Fesitival Sin Fronteras Gala Concert will be held this year at the San Juan Diego Parish Hall. For ticket information, contact the Calexico Chamber of Commerce. The event features the traditional Mariachi bands, Ballet Folklorico, the 2017 Senorita Mariachi Festival and a lot more. The Gala event starts at 6:00 pm.