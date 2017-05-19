Grant funds for Womenhaven

(Funding for the Womanhaven Shelter)…A check is being presented this afternoon.

State Senator Ben Hueso will present Womanhaven with a $200,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development, Emergency Solutions. The grant is for Womenhavens emergency shelter for homeless women. The Senator says domestic violence continues to be the leading cause of homelessness among women and children in the United States today. Hueso said he would continue to advocate for effective policies that promote women’s access to resources. He said the grant funds presented Friday would greatly assist homeless victims in the Imperial Valley through the homeless shelter facility.