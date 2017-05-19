Brawley event to benefit women

(1st Annual Brawley Cancer Walk and 5k Run/Walk)….It is being held Saturday at the Cattle Call arena in Brawley.

The event is to benefit women. The registration fee is $10 for 14 and under, $20 for early registration and $25 the day of the Walk/Run. The deadline for early registration is 6:00 pm Friday. The Day of the Race registration is at 7:00 am Saturday. The Brawley 5k Run/Walk will start promptly at 7:30 Saturday morning. The Brawley Cancer Walk begins at 9:00 am. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .