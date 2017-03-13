Woman caught smuggling narcotics

(Woman arrested late Friday morning)…She had stopped at the Highway 86 Checkpoint.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working the checkpoint say the 26 year old woman approached the checkpoint in a gray 2004 Nissan Altima. During the primary inspection a Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle. The woman and the vehicle were referred to the secondary inspection area. Agents discovered abnormalities in the vehicle’s back seats. Inside the cushions of the seats, agents discovered five packages wrapped in plastic. The packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The combined weight of the packages totaled 17.82 pounds, with a estimated street value of over $57,000. The woman, a lawful Permanent Resident, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.