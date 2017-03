Holtville Street Fairs

(Holtville schedules Street Fairs)….Two are planned.

The Street Fairs will be held on March 30th and April 27th. They will be held at 121 West 5th Street, near Holt Park. Both will run from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. They will feature food, produce, arts and crafts, merchandise, information and live music. Booth information is available at the Holtville city Hall.