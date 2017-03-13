Local events very well attended

(They did it again)…Imperial Valley hosted two major events on the same day.

Both were considered a success. On Saturday the Naval Air Facility hosted the annual Air Show, featuring the Blue Angels flight demonstration team. Officials say they counted a crowd of 55,000, very similar to what they did last year. Thousands more witnessed the air show along canal banks or near fields off the base. The California Mid Winter Fair and Fiesta was also in it final weekend Saturday. Bill Gay, the Public Relations person for the Fair, said the official attendance numbers were not yet available, but officials were very happy with the amount of visitors at the Fair. He said they had only one down day during the ten-day run, and that was the first Sunday. Gay said other days were very well attended.