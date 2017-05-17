Residents encouraged to ride a bike to work or school Thursday

(Thursday is Bike to Work or School Day)….It is part of National Bike Month.

The event is sponsored by the Velo Club and the Imperial County Public Health Department. Those participating are encouraged to stop by the Transit Center on the South Plaza in Brawley to pick up a gift bag. The gift bags will also be available at the Starbucks in the Valley Plaza and Bucklin Park in El Centro, at the Park in Westmorland. At Holt Park in Holtville, and at Starbucks in Calexico. The Bike to Work or School Day encourages residents to be more health conscious. Officials with the Health Department and the Velo Club say those who do not have a bike to ride, then they are encouraged to walk to work or school. They say the gift bags will be available for those who walk, as well as those riding their bikes. This month is National Bike Month.