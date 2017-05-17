Swarm of small earthquakes

(Several small earthquakes near Imperial)….14 micro quakes recorded by mid-day Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 minor earthquake was recorded at 11:19 Tuesday morning. It was centered about 4 miles West of Imperial. That temblor has since been downgraded to a magnitude 3.0. The USGS says prior to and after the minor quake, 15 micro quakes were recorded in the same basic area. A micro-quake is a temblor magnitude less than 3.0. The USGS says swarms of small earthquakes are not that unusual to this area. No damage or injury has been reported.