  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Swarm of small earthquakes

Swarm of small earthquakes

Details

(Several small earthquakes near Imperial)….14 micro quakes recorded by mid-day Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 minor earthquake was recorded at 11:19 Tuesday morning. It was centered about 4 miles West of Imperial. That temblor has since been downgraded to a magnitude 3.0. The USGS says prior to and after the minor quake, 15 micro quakes were recorded in the same basic area. A micro-quake is a temblor magnitude less than 3.0. The USGS says swarms of small earthquakes are not that unusual to this area. No damage or injury has been reported.

 

Sun Community FICU
KXO Radio FM1075 Playlist