Retiring Chief recognized

Chief Michael Crankshaw actually retired November 30th, 2016, but he agreed to serve as the interim Chief until a replacement could be named. He was appointed Brawley Police Chief in December 2013. Crankshaw worked for the El Centro Police Department before that. He will be leaving the Brawley position on May 31st. Tuesday the Brawley City Council recognized the out-going Chief for all he has done for the City while serving as Chief. The Council then introduced Police Commander Kelly Brown. She has been appointed to serve as the interim Police Chief, effective May 23rd. Adjustments have been made in the Police Department. Sergeant Jonathon Blackstone will serve as interim Commander, along with Commander Brett Houser. Agent Adam Green has been appointed interim Sergeant.