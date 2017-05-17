Safety message

(ECPD Distracted Driving effort a success)…..The safety message was strongly enforced.

In April motorists caught violating California’s distracted driving law received a clear message from law enforcement during the high visibility statewide enforcement campaign. El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer said using a hand held phone for calls, texting or apps while driving is something everybody knows is dangerous and wrong, but many drivers do it anyway. Sawyer said when El Centro officers see it they show no tolerance. During the month of April, El Centro Police issued 203 citations to violators of California Distracted Driving laws. The Commander said too many people are killed for them to ignore and pretend it is not an issue. He said it is never acceptable to text and drive.