26th Annual Mariachi Festival Sin Fronteras

(Mariachi Idol)…The first round was held Tuesday night.

The finalists were chosen. Tonight will be the Fiesta de Artesanias at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico. The evening will include an opportunity to meet Senorita Mariachi Festival, Mariachi Idol, Ballet Folklorico and a display of Mexican arts and crafts. It starts at 6:00 pm. The event is open to the public, and admission is free. Thursday is the popular Salsa Contest. Along with the Contest, Senorita Mariachi Festival will be on hand, Artesanias will be on display, Mariachi Idol and more. Doors open at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center at 6:00 pm. This event is also open to the public and admission is free.