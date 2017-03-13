VA officials in the County Friday

The new Clinic is located at 1115 South 4th Street in El Centro. This Friday officials from the VA San Diego Healthcare Systems will be in El Centro to host an Open House at the Clinic from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. They will also host a Town Hall meeting Friday afternoon at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Imperial. That meeting will be held from 1:00pm to 2:00 pm. Veteran’s from around the county are encouraged to attend and offer comments and concerns on the VA Healthcare System.