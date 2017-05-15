2017 Senorita Mariachi Festival to be crowned.

(26th Annual Mariachi Festival Sin Fronteras)…It is this week.

It begins tonight with the Coronation of this year’s Senorita Mariachi Festival. It will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts center on Heffernan Avenue in Calexico. It starts at 6:00 pm. This year’s Mariachi Idol competition will be held Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public. As are most events during the Mariachi Festival, this event will be held in the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. The Festival wraps up Saturday with the Mariachi Festival Gala and concert.