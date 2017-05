Branding Iron Award Ceremony

(2017 Annual Dinner)…It is the Brawley Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

It will be held June 1st in the Stockman’s Club in Brawley. The doors will open at 5:30 pm. Along with the Dinner meeting, the Annual Branding Iron Award Ceremony will be held. To RSVP and/or to help sponsor the event contact the Brawley Chamber.