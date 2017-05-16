Smugglers Jump The Border Fence In An SUV

U.S. Border Patrol agents thwarted an attempt to jump the border fence in an SUV.

The Chevy Tahoe attempted to enter the United States by using metal ramps to drive over vehicle barricades in the desert west of Calexico. The incident occurred Sunday morning at about 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were tipped off to the attempt by a remote video surveillance system. Agents in the area responded to the site of the incursion and two men in the SUV attempted to flee back to Mexico. Mexican military units responded to the area after they were notified of the incursion by U.S. authorities. One of the fleeing men decided to take his chances in the U.S. and returned to be taken into custody by Border Patrol agents. The other man's disposition is presently unknown. The Tahoe was stuffed with nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana with a street value of almost $400,000. The man apprehended by U.S. agents was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.