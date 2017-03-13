SDSU/IV Campus has a permanent Dean

Dr. Gregorio Ponce has served as the interim Dean since late 2015. This past week, Ponce was named the permanent Dean for San Diego State University/ Imperial Valley Campus. The new Dean is a native of Calexico and he began his tenure at SDSU as a math teacher. Ponce says his goals are to make the tools available to faculty and staff in order to make the learning experience better for students. Being local, Ponce is also very community minded.