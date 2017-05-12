City To Work On Streets

The City of El Centro is scheduled to spend over $2.7 million to improve city streets.

The work will begin in June and continue through November of this year. The city has a full list of streets to be worked on available on the city web site.

City engineering staff designed the project as part of the yearly street maintenance program. ATP General Engineering Contractors was awarded the contract for the work. Most of the work involves slurry seals ( one-quarter inch asphalt emulsion and sand mix ) that will reseal streets that were rehabilitated in the past. Some heavily used streets will receive a thicker overlay. Total cost of the project is $2,715,000 and will come from Measure D funds.