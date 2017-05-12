18 year old busted

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 Checkpoint made the arrest. The agents say the young woman was a passenger on a commercial bus. The bus entered the checkpoint at around 4:30 in the afternoon. A Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the bus during a pre-primary inspection. The bus was referred to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection, the canine alerted to the luggage area of the bus. A backpack was removed from the compartment. It was determined it belonged to a female passenger. The female gave her consent for a search. Inside the backpack, agents found four plastic wrapped packages of cocaine. The combined weight of the packages was 10.71 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $160,600. The 18 year old, a US Citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.