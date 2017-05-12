  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • 18 year old busted

18 year old busted

Details

(18 year old arrested)….It happened Thursday afternoon.

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 Checkpoint made the arrest. The agents say the young woman was a passenger on a commercial bus. The bus entered the checkpoint at around 4:30 in the afternoon. A Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the bus during a pre-primary inspection. The bus was referred to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection, the canine alerted to the luggage area of the bus. A backpack was removed from the compartment. It was determined it belonged to a female passenger. The female gave her consent for a search. Inside the backpack, agents found four plastic wrapped packages of cocaine. The combined weight of the packages was 10.71 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $160,600. The 18 year old, a US Citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

 

AM Copiers
KXO Radio FM1075 Playlist