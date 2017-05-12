Supervisors To Discuss Proposition 64

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will discuss the implementation of Proposition 64 , the Adult Use of Marijuana Act ( AUMA ) at their meeting Tuesday.

The Board meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. but the AUMA discussion is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. in the Board Chambers in the County Administration Building.

With the passage of Proposition 64 , the Board , as the governing body of Imperial County , has the authority to prohibit or regulate the commercial sale , cultivation , testing and processing of marijuana in the unincorporated areas of the county. In an effort to involve the community , the Board conducted a series of public workshops over the past several weeks. County staff reviewed various components of the the law and discussed the options relating to local governments regulation of commercial AUMA activities.

Proposition 64 , approved by California voters in November 2016 , legalizes the personal possession , use and cultivation of marijuana for non-medical purposes for adults 21 and older. A state regulatory framework for commercial activity surrounding the cultivation , manufacturing , testing and distribution was included.