Know which flowers you can bring into the U.S.

(Mother’s Day warning)….Mother’s Day in the US is Sunday.

Customs and Border Protection says agriculture specialists are busy this week making sure that personal and commercial importations of Mother’s Day flowers are free from insects, pests and diseases that could harm the agricultural and floral industries of the United States. The CBP is strongly encouraging the public to check the CBP website before they import floral arrangements to know which flowers are permissible and which are prohibited.