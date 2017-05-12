Tech support scam

(Consumer Alert)…It was issued by the State Attorney General’s office.

The alert warns Californians about tech support scams targeting personal computers. The Federal Trade Commission has also announced it will be conducting an aggressive law enforcement sweep targeting tech support scams nationwide. The scams often begin by phone or online via pop-ups asking you to call a certain number. The scammer pretends to be a technician with a reputable technology company, and proceeds to solicit personnel information. A consumer protection guide has been released and is available on the California Attorney General’s website. Victims can also call 1-800-952-5225.