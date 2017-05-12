APCD issues Alerts

(Two Air Quality Alerts)…Both were issued Thursday.

Both were issued in El Centro. The Air Pollution Control District issued the Alerts. The first was issued at 4:00 Thursday afternoon. It was for increased levels of Ozone. The Alert said air quality was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. At 7:00 pm Thursday a second alert was issued. This one indicated ozone levels had increased. The Air Quality was listed as Unhealthy. The levels decreased over night. By early Friday morning Air Quality in El Centro and the rest of the County was listed as Good.