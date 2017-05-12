2017 Candidates Forum

(A full house at Candidates forum)….It was held Thursday evening in the IID’s Condit Auditorium.

The candidates are all vying for the vacant Imperial Irrigation District Division one seat. Three of the four candidates participated in the forum, Juanita Salas, Blake Miles and Ed Snively discussed several issues, including the Salton Sea, energy and more. The fourth candidate, Tony Gallegos did not participate. The forum was broadcast live on KXO am 1230. It will be rebroadcast on am 1230 Monday at 9:00 am, and again on KXO FM 107.5 on Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The forum is currently available as a pod cast on the website, www.kxoradio.com