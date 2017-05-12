Fire Closes Freeway

Interstate 8 near Winterhaven , California was closed for a while early this morning because of a fire.

At 1:00 a.m. Friday the California Highway Patrol reported a large fire in the area of Interstate 8 and the Fourth Avenue bridge near the California - Arizona state line. Both east and westbound traffic was diverted while firefighters from Imperial County and Yuma battled the blaze. The eastbound lanes were reported reopened at about 3:30 a.m. with westbound traffic cleared about 30 minutes later. Arizona Department of Transportation officials were concerned about the safety of several bridges that were in use during the detour and commercial truck traffic was stopped from using the bridges. The concern was over the excess weight from the commercial trucks and not fire damage. The cause of the fire and the extent of any damage remains under investigation.