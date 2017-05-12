May budget revise

(Garcia reacts to Governor’s May Revise)….The Governor released the revisions to his proposed 2017-18 budget Thursday.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says the revisions include big wins for education and transportation, but falls short on parks. The Assemblyman, who represents Coachella Valley and Imperial County, said he was pleased with the increased funding for schools. He said the revision also allows for increased transportation funding, which would be a big win for his 56th District. He said the revision provides funds for small business grants, and it replaces funds for In-Home Supportive Services. Garcia said he was disappointed in the meager approach to the state’s major parks and recreation deficit. The Assemblyman said there were no direct budget allocations for the New River or the Salton Sea. Garcia said he was committed to ensuring the state upholds their responsibility on both critical issues.