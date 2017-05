Southbound Vehicle Lanes Reopen At Calexico POE

All southbound vehicle lanes at the Calexico downtown port of entry will reopen Monday , May 15, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

The U.S. General Services Administration ( GSA ) says the reopening follows the closure in January for the downtown port expansion and renovation project. This part of the project involved the installation of underground utilities and was completed ahead of the initial schedule.