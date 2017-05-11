Cattle Call Theme contest

(2017 Cattle Call is in November)….They are currently holding a Cattle Call Theme Contest.

The Brawley Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to participate in the contest. Suggested themes should be submitted to the Chamber by June 30th. They must be only 3-5 words long. The submissions will be judged on Creativity, Originality and imagination. The winner will be named as the Cattle Call Junior Grand Marshall and will be invited to ride in the 2017 Cattle Call Parade. For more details go to brawleychamber.com.