2017 Mariachi Festival

(26th Annual Mariachi Festival Sin Fronteras)….It starts Monday with the Viva Calexico kick-off mixer.

The Mariachi Idol competition begins at 6:00 pm Tuesday. Wednesday features the Artesanias de Mexico. The Salsa Contest is next Thursday. Tequila Tasting is Friday. The Festival wraps up on Saturday May 20th with the 26th Annual Mariachi Festival Sin Fronteras Gala Concert. The concert starts at 6:00 pm at the San Juan Diego Parish Hall. Not all events are free and not all are open to the public. Contact the Calexico Chamber of Commerce for information.