Public Works Open House

(National Public Works Week)….It starts May 21.

In celebration of the Special Week, Imperial County Public Works will be holding an Open House on May 24th. The event will run from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm at their administrative office. The Open House is an opportunity for the public to get a firsthand look at the scope of work that Public Works does for the community. A portion of the street in front of the County Public Works office will be closed for static displays of equipment used for their field operations, including, but not limited to, road maintenance and repair, street sweeping and emergency road closures, as well as demonstrations by the Department’s various Divisions and tours of the facility. Individuals and schools are encouraged to attend the event. Normal 0