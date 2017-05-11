Garcia Committee holding Oversight Hearing

It is a joint informational and Oversight Hearing, and update on the Oroville Dam Spillway. It is being held today in Sacramento. Garcia is the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife. The Committee is holding the Informational and Oversight Hearing. Garcia says the objective is to increase transparency on the efforts to rebuild the broken Oroville Dam Spillway by allowing the public an opportunity to hear from the Administration and stakeholders.