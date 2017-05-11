Silverdale Cheese

(Cheese production could come as early as next week)….That according to an update delivered to the County Board of Supervisors.

Sandra Tung, owner of Silverdale Cheese delivered the update to the Board this week. She said everything was pretty much in place to begin production. She said as soon as wrapping was received they would begin. The County awarded Tung a $490,000 loan to help fund the Cheese Production facility near El Centro. Tung says once production begins, they will be selling cheese as far away as Vietnam. They will also export to Tijuana and Mexicali, Mexico, as well as domestic sales. All of the cheese products will be labeled as Manufactured in Imperial County. Tung asked to Board to assist in coming up with two brand names typical to Imperial Valley that would also be on the labels.