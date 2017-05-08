IVC Shuts Down Campus

Imperial Valley College cancelled classes Monday afternoon and evening.

The shut down was due to power issues surfaced following the weekend storms IVC campus officials and the Imperial Irrigation District are working to restore power, IVC Superintendent Victor Jaime said that , to protect equipment and data , power to the campus was shut down. All air conditioners , servers and computers were turned off by mid-afternoon. The IVC phone system and web site are not operational during the outage. The campus is expected to reopen for business and classes as usual on Tuesday , May 9, 2017.