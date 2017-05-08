New County Intergovernmental Relations Director Named

Imperial County Executive Officer Ralph Cordova , Jr has announced that there is a new Intergovernmental Relations Director.

Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter has been promoted to the position and will begin her new duties immediately. Mrs. Terrazas-Baxter has served as the county's Public Information Officer for the last year and a half. Prior to joining Imperial County Terrazas-Baxter worked for Congressman Juan Vargas , California Assemblyman V. Manuel Perez and U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer.

As Intergovernmental Relations Director Terrazas-Baxter will plan , organize and direct intergovernmental affairs for the County. This includes coordinating communications between the CEO , external governmental agencies and County personnel , monitoring and analyzing the potential impact of pending federal and state legislation and providing recommendations concerning legislative activities.

Imperial County Executive Officer Ralph Cordova , Jr said , "Rebecca has done an exemplary job as our Public Information Officer over the past year and a half. During her tenure as the PIO , Rebecca crafted the county's social media policy , formalizing and expanding the county's social media presence , assisted in developing and launching the Registrar of Voters early mobile voting program , increased awareness of county events and activities. With more than 10 years experience working for legislators at the state and federal levels , I felt she was the most qualified person to lead our legislative efforts and achieve our policy objectives."