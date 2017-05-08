This week's Board of Supervisors meeting

(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)…The meeting may be a short one.

Some Board members may be out of the County, but they do expect to have a quorum. The Board is scheduled to receive an update on Behavioral Health Services. They will be asked to take action on an Agreement with San Diego State University Research Foundation for Professional Services under the Employee Development and Advancement Program. The agreement is not expected to exceed $35,000. The Board will also be asked to approve a Budget Amendment Resolution to appropriate an additional $7 million in funding for the construction of the new Oren Fox Detention Facility. The Supervisors meet in Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.