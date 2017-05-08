2017 Dancing With the Stars

(10th Annual IVROP Fundraiser)…It was held Friday at the Imperial Palms Resort in Holtville.

Seven Couples participated in the 2017 Dancing With The Stars Gala competition. Each couple was judged on the amount of money they raised and their Dance performances. The Master of Ceremonies was John Moreno. The To Prize went to Dalia Rodriguez and her partner Derek Gonzalez Torres. They were crowned the 2017 Dancing With The Stars Champions. The First Runner Up was Terri Rogers and her partner, Dance Instructor, Hector Leon.