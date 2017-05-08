State Peace Officers Memorial

(Peace Officers Memorial Day)…Imperial County held their event Friday.

The local event honored the 39 law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Imperial County since 1920. Monday the State held the 2017 California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony. The event was held in Sacramento. Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and other dignitaries attended the event. The Walk of Honor began at the West Steps of the California State Capital. There was also a private ceremony for the families of fallen officers.